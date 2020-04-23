COLUMBIA, S.C. — Don't be singing no sad songs, but Colonial Life Arena announced Thursday morning that the Elton John Farewell Tour scheduled for May 21, 2020, has been postponed until 2021 due to concerns about the coronavirus crisis.

Citing "the health of Elton's fans is of utmost importance," the venue's staff tweeted out the postponement.

The remaining North American dates of the Farewell Tour will all be rescheduled.

Ticketholders of all 2020 postponed performances should hold onto their original tickets as new show date information for 2021 will be announced soon. All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

A message from Colonial Life Arena included the statement, "Elton promises to continue performing live for all his dedicated fans around the world again and thanks you for your endless support."

RELATED: South Carolina's home or work order now in effect: here's what it does