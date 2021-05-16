Excitement, uncertainty among businesses, community as mask requirements loosen

The CDC's new guidance allows those fully vaccinated to remove masks in most situations, causing confusion as many unmask, but majority remain unvaccinated.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first weekend since the CDC released new guidance on mask wearing came to a close Sunday, bringing those who’ve been fully vaccinated a step closer to normalcy by allowing them to remove the masks in most settings.

In Columbia’s Five Points District, there was a mix of excitement and uncertainty around the move among businesses and community members.

“I’m really excited,” William Pittman said.

He’s among the over 1.4 million South Carolinians to get vaccinated and said he feels comfortable letting his face covering go.

“I think if I’m on a bus, or on a plane, or in a large crowd, I might wear my mask,” Pittman said, “but, according to the CDC, according to Dr. Fauci, the science says the (vaccine) effectiveness is really high.”

For others, the new guidance has led to confusion with businesses hanging on to mask requirements often left to figure out who has had the shot and who has not.

“We would like that people wear a mask. We’re not going to be militant about it, but we’re all wearing masks still,” Drip Coffee Owner Sean McCrossin said.

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), just over 36 percent of the state has been fully vaccinated, which means the majority of people would still need to follow safety guidance.

However, many say, since the CDC’s most recent update, they’ve seen fewer people wearing masks.

“I was in Home Depot and Lowes yesterday,” Lyn Richards said, “very few people masked up and it was very busy, very close quarters so that concerned me a bit.”

Richards, who has been fully vaccinated, said she has an underlying health condition and will be keeping her mask on for now.

“I feel like there are a significant number of the people in South Carolina who either don’t want to get vaccinated or are refusing to get vaccinated and It bothers me a little bit, enough that I feel like I still need to wear a mask,” Richards said.

Jillian Daellenbach, who was out to eat with friends downtown, said education will be key with the new guidance.

“Informing and educated on it, just to harp on like, just make sure that you’re fully vaccinated before you go,” Daellenbach said.