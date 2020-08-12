Extended Benefits program to end Saturday as SC unemployment rate drops

According to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW), the EB program is only available by law when unemployment is above 6.5 percent for an average of three months.

“We truly understand the impact of having the Extended Benefits program end and what that means for families across the state,” Jamie Suber, DEW Chief of Staff, said in a statement. “While DEW doesn't have the authority to change state or federal laws, our SC Works Center partners statewide can help people search and apply to the more than 79,000 jobs available right now on the SC Works Online Services (SCWOS) portal. Our goal is to help as many people secure stable long-term employment and income. We urge anyone who is concerned about their financial stability right now, to reach out for help at their local SC Works Center. Help is available."