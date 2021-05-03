SC governor drops mask requirement at restaurants, state government buildings

The governor is still recommending face coverings and other protocols, such as social distancing.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster Friday is allowing rules on mask wearing at restaurants and state government buildings to be relaxed.

McMaster updated a previous executive order on COVID-19 regulations. According to the changes, masks will no longer be mandatory at restaurants or government buildings. The governor is still recommending face coverings and other protocols, such as social distancing.

However, many local municipalities have rules about wearing face coverings inside businesses, and those are still in place. However, they would not affect those workers in state buildings.

The governor said dropping the mandate on face masks at government buildings will allow the remaining state employees working remotely to go back to work full-time.

“Now that the majority of South Carolinians are eligible to receive the vaccine, and infections and hospitalizations have dropped significantly, state agency heads may safely bring back the last group of state employees working remotely,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

On Monday, March 8, South Carolina moves into what's known as Phase 1b of the vaccine rollout. That expands the list of those eligible for the vaccine to about 2.7 million, or more than half of the state.

Among the people who can now get the vaccine are frontline workers including teachers, anyone over 55 years old, and people between the ages of 16 and 54 who have chronic conditions, including cancer, diabetes, and obesity.

Previously, only people over the age of 65 or who were medical workers could get the vaccine.

On Friday, McMaster visited a mass vaccination site at Darlington Raceway. This came on the same day the state received its first shipment of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. About 41,000 doses of that shot are expected by early next week.

HEC Vaccine Locator: