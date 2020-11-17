Rumors about COVID-19 at Richland school are false, district says

Rumors of teachers and students infected with coronavirus have parents asking questions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rumors and false reports of teachers and students continuing to attend a Midlands school after becoming infected with the coronavirus had many parents alarmed Monday morning.

Parents reaching out to WLTX said they had heard through social media that at least 9 teachers and several students at Windsor Elementary School in Richland School District Two had contracted COVID-19 and the parents were upset that they had not received notice of the situation. The parents also expressed concern that their children may have come in contact with someone who has the virus and asked why remote learning had not been re-implemented.

Richland School District Two representative Libby Roof said the district sent a message to the parents Monday morning after discovering the false information online. The text of the message appears below:

Unfortunately false reports of numerous positive cases of COVID-19 among teachers and students at Windsor Elementary are circulating on social media. As of today, November 16, 2020, there are two known positive cases (one reported last week on the district’s COVID-19 Dashboard and one that was reported over the weekend). Those individuals are isolating at their homes. There are no reported cases among students. Eight individuals were identified as close contacts. These individuals are quarantining at their homes for 14 days. These procedures are based on the guidance provided to schools from S.C. DHEC. Click here to review the S.C. DHEC information.