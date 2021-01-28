Family Health Care Center Inc. to offer covid vaccines

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Residents in Orangeburg, Bamberg, and Calhoun Counties can look forward to more options for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Family Health Care Centers Incorporated is now accepting appointments for people 70 and older.
Vaccinations will be offered at all seven locations Monday through Friday.
Family Health Care Centers Inc. a rural health centers in South Carolina,
Although the medical center is taking appointments, according to FHC Inc's website, appointments are not necessarily needed.