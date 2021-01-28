Family Health Care Center Inc. to offer covid vaccines

Vaccinations will be offered to all seven FHC Inc. locations Monday through Friday.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Residents in Orangeburg, Bamberg, and Calhoun Counties can look forward to more options for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Family Health Care Centers Incorporated is now accepting appointments for people 70 and older.

Vaccinations will be offered at all seven locations Monday through Friday.

