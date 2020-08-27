“Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps us identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms," DHEC says

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Recently, the number of individuals getting tested for COVID-19 in South Carolina has been decreasing.

On August 20th, nearly 7,500 people were tested for the virus but on the 25th, only about 2,500 people were tested.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control tells News19 in a statement,

“We’re aware the number of individuals getting tested daily has declined recently, even though DHEC and partners have held more testing events so far in August than we had held by this time in July.”

DHEC says there are 460 testing opportunities available statewide, including 241 mobile events and 222 permanent testing locations.

in the Midlands, most free COVID-19 testing is happening at CVS pharmacies. To get tested at CVS, make an appointment online. Patients that have insurance don’t pay a co-pay and those who don’t have insurance are covered by the federal government for the test.

DHEC says, “testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps us identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so that they can isolate themselves to keep those around them from becoming infected…”

But the CDC has come out with new guidance that conflicts with that statement. Their website now says close contacts who have been exposed to COVID-19 but are not exhibiting symptoms, “do not necessarily need a test..."

The CDC is receiving backlash from some for deterring testing. South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn tweeted that President Trump is trying to conceal the true extent of the COVID-19 outbreak in the US and CDC’s new guidance helps him do that.

President Trump has expressed a desire to ‘slow the testing down’ in order to conceal the true extent of the COVID-19 outbreak, & today's @CDCgov announcement is consistent with that misguided view.



The public health response to this pandemic must be based solely on science. — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) August 26, 2020