First child death from coronavirus in SC confirmed, record number of cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed the state’s first pediatric death associated with COVID-19 Saturday.

The agency also announced a record 2,239 new cases and a record 22.2 percent positive of testing done.

The COVID-19-associated death of a child under the age of five from Chester County was reported to the agency on July 11. The agency said to protect the privacy of the child and their family, no other patient information will be disclosed at this time.

"Today, we mourn the loss of one of our children to this virus. It is heart-wrenching to lose a child under any circumstances, and especially so during a time when we have all lost so much already,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director. “Our state is in a dire situation and we will continue to mourn the loss of parents, grandparents, children, friends and neighbors until each and every one of us steps up to do what is right, not just for ourselves but for others. No one is immune to this deadly disease, but we each have the power to impact the path this pandemic takes in South Carolina. Choosing to wear a mask and maintain physical distance today will not only help change the course of the pandemic in South Carolina, it will help save the lives of those around us.”

Younger South Carolinians continue to contribute to more and more positive cases of COVID-19. Since June 1, there has been a 436.5% increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases among the 21-30 age group, representing 22% of total confirmed cases in the state, which is the largest percentage by age group.

Latest COVID-19 Update (July 11, 2020)

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 2,239 new confirmed cases and 7 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 18 additional confirmed deaths and four new probable deaths. There are currently 1,396 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 171 of those patients are on ventilators.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 54,538, probable cases to 161, confirmed deaths to 940 and 11 probable deaths.

Eleven of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Aiken (1), Charleston (5), Dillon (1), Horry (2), Lexington (1), and Richland (1) counties, and five of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Horry (2), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties. One death occurred in a young adult from Horry (1), and one death occurred in a child from Chester (1) county.

The four probable deaths occurred in individuals from Lancaster (1), Aiken (1), and Charleston (2) counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (11), Aiken (34), Allendale (8), Anderson (42), Bamberg (11), Barnwell (14), Beaufort (105), Berkeley (76), Calhoun (16), Charleston (317), Cherokee (5), Chester (12), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (16), Colleton (24), Darlington (17), Dillon (6), Dorchester (82), Edgefield (11), Fairfield (25), Florence (42), Georgetown (42), Greenville (279), Greenwood (69), Hampton (9), Horry (208), Jasper (10), Kershaw (12), Lancaster (21), Laurens (39), Lexington (81), Marion (5), Marlboro (1), McCormick (7), Newberry (17), Oconee (17), Orangeburg (64), Pickens (35), Richland (144), Saluda (13), Spartanburg (126), Sumter (58), Union (14), Williamsburg (11), York (78)

Probable cases are from Aiken (2), Charleston (2), Kershaw (1), Lancaster (1), and Richland counties.

The graphic below shows the number of daily reported cases since March. The dotted line represents the moving average.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Friday, a total of 533,738 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 10,083 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive of those tests was 22.2%.

More than 80 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 84 mobile testing events scheduled through August 1 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of this morning, 2,801 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,906 are in use, which is a 73.84% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,906 inpatient beds currently used, 1,396 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

The graphic below shows the trendline since June 1 for hospital bed use each day in South Carolina.

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick