COLUMBIA, S.C. — The coronavirus pandemic is disrupting travel plans for many people.

With stay-at-home orders being issued across the country, major airlines have begun cutting back on the number of flights servicing cities.

At Columbia Metropolitan Airport, Customer Service & Public Relations Manager Lynne Douglas says the following airlines have reduced service:

American Airlines

Going from 7 to 6 daily departures to Charlotte

Going from 3 to 2 daily departures to Washington DC

Until further notice, ceasing their 1 nonstop to Miami

Suspending their 1 flight to New York

Delta

Going from 9 to 4 daily departures to Atlanta

Suspending their 2 flights to New York

United

No changes from them as of now

As always, check your flight information before heading to the airport and be patient with changes to travel plans.

The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) has information on how that agency is handling COVID-19 here: https://www.tsa.gov/coronavirus

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) updates their travel information here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html