COLUMBIA, S.C. — The coronavirus pandemic is disrupting travel plans for many people.
With stay-at-home orders being issued across the country, major airlines have begun cutting back on the number of flights servicing cities.
At Columbia Metropolitan Airport, Customer Service & Public Relations Manager Lynne Douglas says the following airlines have reduced service:
American Airlines
- Going from 7 to 6 daily departures to Charlotte
- Going from 3 to 2 daily departures to Washington DC
- Until further notice, ceasing their 1 nonstop to Miami
- Suspending their 1 flight to New York
Delta
- Going from 9 to 4 daily departures to Atlanta
- Suspending their 2 flights to New York
United
- No changes from them as of now
As always, check your flight information before heading to the airport and be patient with changes to travel plans.
The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) has information on how that agency is handling COVID-19 here: https://www.tsa.gov/coronavirus
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) updates their travel information here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html