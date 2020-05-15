FOLLY BEACH, S.C. — After weeks of being closed, Folly Beach is back open to the public.

The final rules blocking access to the beach for anyone who didn't live along the area were lifted late Thursday. The checkpoints and barriers were taken down around 4 p.m.

The city will still be enforcing social distancing rules, so no large groups over three are allowed, unless they are family. The beach also prohibits dogs and alcohol.

Violators of the rules could face a fine and jail time.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster allowed beaches to reopen last month. While North Myrtle Beach immediately reopened, and Myrtle Beach followed about a week later, some beaches in the Lowcountry chose to remain closed until mid-May.

