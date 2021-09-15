Forest Acres passes emergency mask ordinance

City council passed the face mask ordinance due to the high cases of coronavirus in the state.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — A mask ordinance is now in effect for the city of Forest Acres.

The Forest Acres City council passed at their September 14, 2021 meeting a mask ordinance for those aged five and up.

The ordinance requires that entering a building or structure open to the general public like restaurants, retail stores, barber shops, grocery and convenience stores, medical and dental offices, pharmacies and fitness centers when no engaging in exercise must wear a face covering.

It also says that folks working in any of these places must also wear a face covering or alternatively provide a barrier between the employee and the public.