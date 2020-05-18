CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — A Gamecock legend decided to help honor senior high school students in his hometown amid altered graduation plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Gamecock star, current Eagles wide receiver and Calhoun County native Alshon Jeffery donated money to help pay for posters featuring photos of the graduating seniors as a way to honor them.

The posters were seen by seniors on Monday as they were dropping off their books to the school.

“This was my first time seeing it. Nobody had to do this for us, and then they did. It’s honestly really nice to see people do nice things for the community,” said Joseph Cruthird, a senior at the school.

In a statement sent to WLTX, the Philadelphia Eagles player and Super Bowl champion said, “Calhoun county is special to me. I want them to know that the community is proud of them and wishing them continued success.”

For senior Quinton Dantzler, the gesture is something he will always remember.

“It makes me feel good that they did something for us before we leave next month. It makes me feel proud and honored," said Dantzler.