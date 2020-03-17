COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson is making changes to some of their services and operations on base due to safety concerns with the coronavirus.

The following services will be changed as published until May 11, at which

time they will reassessed.

All Fort Jackson schools are closed from March 16-31. Local community

schools are providing instructions and resources to continue educating

through digital learning

Victory Hall, Magruder's Pub and the Coffee Trolley will close. The

Non-Commissioned Officer's (NCO) Club buffet will close, but will offer

carry out options. The gyms, bowling lanes, library, and Outdoor Recreation

Center will close. The Legion Landing and Weston Lake cottages will remain

open rentals. All activities scheduled through May 11 and associated with

these closed venues will be cancelled or postponed. Army Community Service (ACS) classes and workshops will also be cancelled or postponed. "We continue doing our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and preserve

the health and safety of our soldiers, families, and the workforce and

surrounding community," said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H.

Beagle, Jr. "The rapidly changing conditions led to adjusting the delivery

of services."

The Army Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) modified the following services until May 11. The post movie theater will close. All food venues to include the Exchange food court will provide drive through or carry out service

only; no eating in. The PX will remain open for sales, but will post

purchase limits on select items.



The Commissary will also remain open, but will post purchase limits on

select items to ensure quantities remain available to other patrons.

Fort Jackson is currently assessing the delivery of Child Development Center

and Child Youth Services support. Youth sports are cancelled or postponed

until further notice

"Our public will never ask us if we are ready, they expect it," said Beagle, Jr.

"We are ready and will continue to train to be ready for our nation and in

doing so will take precautions to protect ourselves and those around us."



There are currently zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Fort Jackson.

What is the Coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

People can help to prevent the spread of the virus in the following ways:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And, always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

stay home when you’re sick.

cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and put it in the trash immediately.

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

get the influenza vaccine.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.