Fort Jackson schools issued new start date due to COVID-19

US Department of Defense Education Activity sets August 24 date for students to return to classrooms

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The United States Department of Defense's Education Activity (DoDEA) Director announced Monday, July 13, that DoDEA schools in the Southeast District will have delayed openings due to COVID-19.

In South Carolina, the on-base schools at Fort Jackson in Columbia and at Laurel Bay in Beaufort County are effected.

Fort Jackson's old start date was August 18, Laurel Bay's was August 17. Now, start dates for both is August 24.

According to DoDEA, the department is "preparing to open schools and to return to brick and mortar school operations using the revised schedule for the coming school year. Restoring teaching and learning to the familiar classroom environment provides students with stability and continuity. Face-to-face instruction and the routines of the school add significantly to the success and growth of all students."

In approving the shift, DoDEA Director Tom Brady said, "While it is imperative that we get students back to school, our highest priority is the health and safety of our students and employees."

With those priorities in mind, DoDEA also plans to offer a virtual option for families and students beginning in the first semester of the school year (SY) 2020-21 for students and families with health vulnerabilities and risk for COVID-19 as defined by the CDC or those who may be concerned about returning to school. Details about the full-time virtual option will be released later this week.

Below is a schedule of all DoDEA Southeastern District start dates:

Installation: Old Start Date: New Start Date

Fort Campbell (KY) Schools: August 3, 2020: August 24, 2020

Fort Knox (KY) Schools: August 3, 2020: August 24, 2020

Fort Benning (GA) Schools: August 10, 2020: August 17, 2020

Fort Rucker (AL) School: August 10, 2020: August 24, 2020

Maxwell AFB (AL) School: August 10, 2020: August 24, 2020

Fort Stewart (GA) Schools: August 3, 2020: August 17, 2020

Fort Jackson (SC) Schools: August 18, 2020: August 24, 2020