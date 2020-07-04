Officials say the The U.S. Army has temporarily delayed the movement of future Soldiers to Basic Combat Training effective April 6 due to due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

Army leaders say those who are currently in BCT and Advanced Individual Training (AIT) will continue training under the screening and monitoring guidelines established last month and will proceed to their next assignments upon graduation.

Officials say the "tactical pause" will allow commands to ensure appropriate safety measures are in place and are operating effectively at training installations. The 'pause' is expected to last at least two weeks.

"The decision to pause the shipment of trainees to BCT for two weeks will allow leaders to focus on setting conditions so movement can be conducted in a safer manner in the future,” said Gen. Paul E. Funk, II, commander of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command.

As the U.S. Army’s main production center for Basic Combat Training, Fort Jackson says it trains 50 percent of the Army’s Basic Combat Training load and 60 percent of the women entering the Army each year. That means Fort Jackson trains in excess of 48,000 basic training and 12,000 additional advanced training Soldiers every year.