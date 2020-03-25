COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson says it has confirmed two more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total now to four.

The latest cases were found as a result of contact tracing.

"Everyone's health and safety is my first concern and we started the contact tracing immediately," said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. "As a result, there are two more COVID-19 cases in 3rd battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment."

The base had previously announced two other cases.

RELATED: Ft. Jackson confirms 2 cases of coronavirus on base

RELATED: Shaw Air Force Base confirms first coronavirus case

Both are in isolation and receiving necessary medical care. They will not return to duty until medically cleared. All the areas they visited are being sanitized and the Fort Jackson public health team will continue to identify anyone else who may have been exposed. They have been allowed to call home.

RELATED: Fort Jackson adds protective measures at all post gates

"I am grateful for everyone's patience and empathy over the last month as we have been fighting the spread of COVID-19," said Beagle. "We need to continue to work together and help each other as we navigate through this health emergency."

Fort Jackson has also added protective measures at the gates to screen people who are trying to enter.