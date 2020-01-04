COLUMBIA, S.C. — While stay-at-home measures are being implemented in cities and states across the nation, the United States Army once again on the move.

Following the stop movement order issued on March 16, 2020, the first group of basic training graduates at Fort Jackson in Columbia have been transferred to their advanced individual training location in Fort Lee, Virginia, according to a series of tweets by US Army TRADOC (Training and Doctrine Command).

Approximately 800 graduates from the 1st Battalion-61st Regiment and 2nd Battalion-13th Regiment were cleared and moved on a long convoy of buses to Fort Lee, in Petersburg, VA, about 21 miles from Richmond and 116 miles from Washington, DC.

Precautionary measures, including social distancing, were implemented during the move. According to TRADOC_DCG, the soldiers had been "in the bubble," meaning that they were isolated and protected for 10 weeks at Fort Jackson before transfer.

At this time, the Army continues to accept recruits and train at Fort Jackson, according to spokesman Pat Jones.

