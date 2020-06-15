COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Kroger Health are sponsoring a free, drive through COVID-19 test at the SC State Fairgrounds in Columbia.

Anyone with health concerns may take the test, but everyone is required to schedule an appointment through the Kroger Health portal: www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.

People seeking a test will use a virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Members of the SC National Guard and Kroger Health associates will be at the Fairgrounds directing traffic to the testing areas. Those signed up to testing are asked to keep vehicle windows raised and to have proper photo ID ready.

Testing may be scheduled 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 16; Wednesday, June 17; Thursday, June 18; or June 23, 24 and 25.

