COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's state health agency, DHEC, said they'll have 13 free coronavirus testing sites for people to go to in the coming weeks.

DHEC announced the sites Tuesday afternoon. They're working with community partners to hold popup clinics throughout the state, and more clinics will be announced in the coming days.

DHEC said it continues to enhance its testing capacity across the state, especially in rural and underserved communities where residents may have limited access to healthcare. These mobile clinics allow residents to get tested for free in order for them to help take the necessary steps to protect themselves, their families and their communities from the disease.

Upcoming free DHEC mobile testing clinics include:

9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 13, St. Paul Elementary School, 9297 Alex Harvin Hwy., Summerton

9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 14, Saluda Primary School, 200 Matthews Dr., Saluda

10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 15, State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 15, Lee County Chappell Park, 397 Chappell Dr., Bishopville

10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 16, State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 18, Saluda Primary School, 200 Matthews Dr., Saluda

10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 18, State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

9 a.m.-12 p.m. May 20, Johnston Elementary School, 514 Lee St., Johnston

1 p.m.-4 p.m. May 21, Johnston Elementary School, 514 Lee St., Johnston

10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 22, State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 23, State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 29, State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 30, State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

To view current mobile testing clinics, visit scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics. Locations are regularly being added to this site as information is provided.