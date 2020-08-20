Free COVID-19 mobile sites in Columbia

The city is partnering with DHEC and Prisma Health to provide free testing sites in Columbia

According to the release, through DHEC's efforts to increase testing in the state, screening and specimen collection is free through the mobile clinics.

The free testing site will be available Saturday, August 21, 2020 to Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Pardon and Parole (Old Building) 2204 Lee St, Columbia 29205.

For more information on current DHEC testing clinics, click here.

DHEC also provided directions to the site, listed below.

Traveling West on Devine St.

Continue down Devine St. Turn right onto Santee Ave. Turn left onto Pavilion St. Turn Right onto Greene St. Continue on Greene St. Arrive at Greene St. and Heidt St.

Traveling East on Devine St.:

Make a U-turn as soon as possible Follow directions from “Traveling West on Devine St.