SWANSEA, S.C. — On Thursday, residents of Swansea and surrounding areas can get tested for COVID-19 for free.

The testing will take place on Thursday, May 21 from 10 a.m. -3 p.m. at Swansea High School, located at 500 E. First Street in Swansea.

If you have questions, you can call Swansea Town Hall at 1-803-568-2835.