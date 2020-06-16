ORANGEBURG, S.C. — If you are looking to get tested for the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, this is your week.
The free testing is being hosted by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), Family Health Centers and Orangeburg County.
You do not need an appointment or referral.
If you would like more information about the testing, you can call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342.
Test Sites and Dates
June 16th, 9:30am-3:30pm
Antioch Baptist Church
764 Charleston Highway
Bowman, SC 29018
June 16th, 9:30am-3:30pm
St. Mark United Methodist Church
8502 North Road
North, SC 29112
June 16th, 9:30am-3:30pm
Good Shepherd Community Church
1178 Five Chop Road
Orangeburg, SC 29115
June 17th, 9:30am-3:30pm
St. George Baptist Church
2590 Shillings Bridge Road
Orangeburg, SC 29115
June 17th, 9:30am-3:30pm
Edisto Fork United Methodist Church
356 Lariot Road
Orangeburg, SC 29115
June 17th, 9:30am-3:30pm
Jones Chapel Baptist Church
2726 Kennerly Road
Orangeburg, SC 29118
June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm
Samaria Missionary Baptist Church
706 Samaria Road
Springfield, SC 29146
June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm
Right Direction Christian Church
990 Wellington Drive, NE
Orangeburg, SC 29115
June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm
Brown Chapel AME Church
Women’s Missionary Society
195 Browns Chapel Road
Elloree, SC 29047
June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm
Blackville-Hilda High School
76 Atkins Circle
Blackville, SC 29817
June 19th, 9:30am-3:30pm
Springhill Missionary Baptist Church
13025 Old Number Six Hwy
Eutawville, SC 29048
June 19th, 9:30am-3:30pm
Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church
228 Maxcy Street
Orangeburg, SC 29115