ORANGEBURG, S.C. — If you are looking to get tested for the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, this is your week.

The free testing is being hosted by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), Family Health Centers and Orangeburg County.

You do not need an appointment or referral.

If you would like more information about the testing, you can call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342.

Test Sites and Dates

June 16th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Antioch Baptist Church

764 Charleston Highway

Bowman, SC 29018

June 16th, 9:30am-3:30pm

St. Mark United Methodist Church

8502 North Road

North, SC 29112

June 16th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Good Shepherd Community Church

1178 Five Chop Road

Orangeburg, SC 29115

June 17th, 9:30am-3:30pm

St. George Baptist Church

2590 Shillings Bridge Road

Orangeburg, SC 29115

June 17th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Edisto Fork United Methodist Church

356 Lariot Road

Orangeburg, SC 29115

June 17th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Jones Chapel Baptist Church

2726 Kennerly Road

Orangeburg, SC 29118

June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Samaria Missionary Baptist Church

706 Samaria Road

Springfield, SC 29146

June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Right Direction Christian Church

990 Wellington Drive, NE

Orangeburg, SC 29115

June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Brown Chapel AME Church

Women’s Missionary Society

195 Browns Chapel Road

Elloree, SC 29047

June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Blackville-Hilda High School

76 Atkins Circle

Blackville, SC 29817

June 19th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Springhill Missionary Baptist Church

13025 Old Number Six Hwy

Eutawville, SC 29048

June 19th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church

228 Maxcy Street

Orangeburg, SC 29115