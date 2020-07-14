Free COVID-19 testing in Rembert, Dalzell

In Sumter County, Rembert and Dalzell join the list of locations with free pop-up testing through MUSC.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — As the coronavirus continues to spread, state health officials are hoping to learn more about how rural communities are being impacted.

In Sumter County, Rembert and Dalzell join the list of locations with free Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) pop-up testing sites this week.

It’s a major plus, according to Juanita Britton, who runs the Rembert-Area Community Coalition, which supports locals.

“Bringing it here to Rembert, the testing to Rembert, is a big thing,” Britton said. “Having it available, it makes them say, ‘Okay, I can go get the test.’”

Like many rural communities, access to medical care in Rembert is limited.

“We don’t have access to a medical facility, if you feel you’re sick, you have to go to Sumter or Camden,” Britton said.

Health officials are hoping to ease access with sites at:

Rafting Creek Elementary School

4100 Highway 261 North

Rembert, SC 29128

Open: July 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hillcrest Middle School

4355 Peach Orchard Road

Dalzell, SC 29040

Open: July 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.