Free COVID-19 testing in Rembert, Dalzell

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — As the coronavirus continues to spread, state health officials are hoping to learn more about how rural communities are being impacted.
In Sumter County, Rembert and Dalzell join the list of locations with free Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) pop-up testing sites this week.
It’s a major plus, according to Juanita Britton, who runs the Rembert-Area Community Coalition, which supports locals.
“Bringing it here to Rembert, the testing to Rembert, is a big thing,” Britton said. “Having it available, it makes them say, ‘Okay, I can go get the test.’”
Like many rural communities, access to medical care in Rembert is limited.
“We don’t have access to a medical facility, if you feel you’re sick, you have to go to Sumter or Camden,” Britton said.
Health officials are hoping to ease access with sites at:
Rafting Creek Elementary School
4100 Highway 261 North
Rembert, SC 29128
Open: July 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hillcrest Middle School
4355 Peach Orchard Road
Dalzell, SC 29040
Open: July 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To find more MUSC testing locations around the state visit them online.