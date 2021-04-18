Free COVID-19 testing, vaccination sites in the Midlands April 19-25

DHEC clinics and vaccination sites in Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lexington, Newberry, Saluda, Richland, and York counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is providing regular updates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities in your region. This information for the Midlands (Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lexington, Newberry, Saluda, Richland, and York counties) is subject to change.

Most current vaccine clinic information: scdhec.gov/vaxlocator

Most current testing site information: scdhec.gov/findatest

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available for all South Carolinians age 16 and older. The Moderna vaccine is for people 18 and older, and the Pfizer vaccine is for ages 16 and up. These vaccines are safe, effective, and free. DHEC recommends that South Carolinians get the first vaccine you can schedule. People won't pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments, and should not receive a bill.



DHEC Vaccine Clinics

Make your appointment online here or call 866-365-8110.

Monday April 19

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fairfield County Health Department, 1136 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Fairfield

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rock Hill County Health Department, 10 70 Heckle Blvd. Suite 307, Rock Hill

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda

Tuesday April 20

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Suite 307, Rock Hill

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Edgefield Shooting Complex, 535 Gary Hill Rd., Edgefield

Wednesday April 21

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Suite 307, Rock Hill

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda

Thursday April 22

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Suite 307, Rock Hill

Friday April 23

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., USC Lancaster, 476 Hubbard St., Lancaster



Community Partner Vaccine Clinics

Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away. To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, register online with the provider or call the provider directly.

Free DHEC Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Pre-registering is recommended: scdhec.gov/gettested

Monday April 19

9 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Back Lot, 39 Cadz Street, Chester

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

9 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Batesburg Leisure Center, 227 Highland Ave. Batesburg

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kershaw County Parks and Recreation, 1042 West Dekalb St., Camden

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. sponsored by DHEC, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, USC Lancaster, Parking Lot 509 Hubbard Dr., Lancaster

Tuesday April 20

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Rd., Edgefield

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kershaw County Parks and Recreation, 1042 West Dekalb St., Camden

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. sponsored by DHEC, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Saluda Health Dept., 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, USC-Lancaster, Parking Lot, 509 Hubbard Dr., Lancaster

9 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, York Recreation Center, 74 4th St., York

Wednesday April 21

9 a.m.- 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, 2221 Devine Street, Columbia

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kershaw County Parks and Recreation, 1042 West Dekalb St., Camden

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S Lake Dr., Lexington

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, USC-Lancaster, Parking Lot, 509 Hubbard Dr., Lancaster

Thursday April 22

9 a.m.- 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Fairfield Memorial Hospital, 102 US-321 BYP, Winnsboro

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kershaw County Parks and Recreation, 1042 West Dekalb St., Camden

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, USC-Lancaster, Parking Lot, 509 Hubbard Dr., Lancaster

Friday April 23

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, 2221 Devine St., Columbia

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Dixiana Baptist Church, 3516 Charleston Hwy., West Columbia

9 a.m.- 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Fairfield Memorial Hospital, 102 US-321 BYP, Winnsboro

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, USC-Lancaster, Parking Lot, 509 Hubbard Dr., Lancaster

9 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, York Recreation Center, 74 4th St., York



Community Partner Testing

DHEC works to provide as much information as possible about non-DHEC testing opportunities from community partners. Find the latest testing information at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Monday April 19

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Ballentine Branch Library, 1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Sandhills Branch Library, 763 Fashion Dr., Columbia

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sponsored by Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

8 a.m. - 1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

1 p.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation Parking Lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Manchester Meadows Park, 317 E. Mt. Gallant Rd., Rock Hill

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, 2221 Devine St., Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Irmo Community Park, 7473 Church St., Irmo

11 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Bethel AME Church, 819 Woodrow St., Columbia

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by RRT, The Brook, 8328 Parklane Rd., Columbia

9:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Elgin Town Hall, 1201 Rose St., Elgin

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

9 a.m. – 5 pm., sponsored by WellHealth, Lowe’s, 2829 Augusta Rd., West Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Lowe’s, 7441 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

9 a.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by TourHealth, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Luxor (appointment preferred call 803-282-9481), Essential Health and Wellness, 616 Edgefield Rd., North Augusta

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Coastal Labs, 4668 Augusta Rd., Lexington

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Mako Medical, Carolinas Cornerstone Church, 1790 Gardendale Rd., Fort Mill

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Mako Medical, Faith Presbyterian Church, 7520 Charlotte Hwy., Indian Land

Tuesday April 20

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Ballentine Branch Library, 1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Sandhills Branch Library, 763 Fashion Dr., Columbia

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sponsored by Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

11 a.m. - 6 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

8 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Manchester Meadows Park, 317 E. Mt. Gallant Rd., Rock Hill

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, 2221 Devine St., Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Irmo Community Park, 7473 Church St., Irmo

11 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Bethel AME Church, 819 Woodrow St., Columbia

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by RRT, The Brook, 8328 Parklane Rd., Columbia

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Mako Medical, Carolinas Cornerstone Church, 1790 Gardendale Rd., Fort Mill

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

9 a.m. – 5.pm., sponsored by WellHealth, Lowe’s, 2829 Augusta Rd., West Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Lowe’s, 7441 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

9 a.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by TourHealth, 2600 Bull St., Columbia

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Luxor (appointment preferred call 803-282-9481), Essential Health and Wellness, 616 Edgefield Rd., North Augusta

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Coastal Labs, 4668 Augusta Rd., Lexington

Wednesday April 21

10 a.m.- 4 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Ballentine Branch Library, 1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Sandhills Branch Library, 763 Fashion Dr., Columbia

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sponsored by Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

11 a.m. - 6 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

8 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Mako Medical, Carolinas Cornerstone Church, 1790 Gardendale Rd., Fort Mill

1 p.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation Parking Lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Manchester Meadows Park, 317 E. Mt. Gallant Rd., Rock Hill

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Irmo Community Park, 7473 Church St., Irmo

11 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Bethel AME Church, 819 Woodrow St., Columbia

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by RRT, The Brook, 8328 Parklane Rd., Columbia

8:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Kershaw Mental Health, 2611 Liberty Hill Rd., Camden

7 a.m. - 12 p.m. 2:30 pm – 6:30 pm, sponsored by WellHealth, Comet Bus Depot, 3613 Lucius Rd., Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Lowe’s, 2829 Augusta Rd., West Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Lowe’s, 7441 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

9 a.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, 2600 Bull St., Columbia

8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m., sponsored by Luxor (appointment preferred call 803-282-9481), Essential Health and Wellness, 616 Edgefield Rd., North Augusta

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Coastal Labs, 4668 Augusta Rd., Lexington

Thursday April 22

10 a.m.- 4 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Ballentine Branch Library, 1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Sandhills Branch Library, 763 Fashion Dr., Columbia

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sponsored by Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

11 a.m. - 6 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

8 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Mako Medical, Carolinas Cornerstone Church, 1790 Gardendale Rd., Fort Mill

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Mako Medical, Faith Presbyterian Church, 7520 Charlotte Hwy., Indian Land

1 p.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation Parking Lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Manchester Meadows Park, 317 E. Mt. Gallant Rd., Rock Hill

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, 2221 Devine St., Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Irmo Community Park, 7473 Church St., Irmo

11 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Bethel AME Church, 819 Woodrow St., Columbia

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by RRT, The Brook, 8328 Parklane Rd., Columbia

7 a.m. - 12 p.m. 2:30 pm – 6:30 pm, sponsored by WellHealth, Comet Bus Depot, 3613 Lucius Rd., Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

9 a.m. – 5.pm., sponsored by WellHealth, Lowe’s, 2829 Augusta Rd., West Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Lowe’s, 7441 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S Lake Dr., Lexington

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Luxor (appointment preferred call 803-282-9481), Essential Health and Wellness, 616 Edgefield Rd., North Augusta

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Coastal Labs, 4668 Augusta Rd., Lexington

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by HMHSC/Clemson, Sweetwater Baptist Church, 198 Sweetwater Rd., N. Augusta

Friday April 23

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Coastal Labs, 4668 Augusta Rd., Lexington

11 a.m. - 6 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Ballentine Branch Library, 1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Sandhills Branch Library, 763 Fashion Dr., Columbia

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sponsored by Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

8 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Luxor (appointment preferred call 803-282-9481), Essential Health and Wellness, 616 Edgefield Rd., North Augusta

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Mako Medical, Carolinas Cornerstone Church, 1790 Gardendale Rd., Fort Mill

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Irmo Community Park, 7473 Church St., Irmo

11 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Bethel AME Church, 819 Woodrow St., Columbia

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Gail Reyes Senior Center, 11403 Ellenton St., Barnwell

8:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Kershaw Mental Health, 2611 Liberty Hill Rd., Camden

7 a.m. - 12 p.m. 2:30 pm – 6:30 pm, sponsored by WellHealth, Comet Bus Depot, 3613 Lucius Rd., Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

9 a.m. – 5.pm., sponsored by WellHealth, Lowe’s, 2829 Augusta Rd., West Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Lowe’s, 7441 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

9 a.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S Lake Dr., Lexington

Saturday April 24

10 a.m. – 11 a.m., sponsored by Fairfield Medical Associates, Fairfield Medical Associates Offices, 880 W. Moultrie St., Winnsboro

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Sandhills Branch Library, 763 Fashion Dr., Columbia

11 a.m. - 6 p.m., sponsored by Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sponsored by Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation Parking Lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, 2221 Devine St., Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Irmo Community Park, 7473 Church St., Irmo

11 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Bethel AME Church, 819 Woodrow St., Columbia

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, Gail Reyes Senior Center, 11403 Ellenton St., Barnwell

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., sponsored by TourHealth, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S Lake Dr., Lexington

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, 2600 Bull St., Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Comet Bus Depot, 3613 Lucius Rd., Columbia

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

8 a.m. – 12 p.m., sponsored by Coastal Labs, 4668 Augusta Rd., Lexington

Sunday April 25