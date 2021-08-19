Where you can get free COVID-19 testing and vaccines in the Midlands August 23-29

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in South Carolina and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is recommending eligible individuals to get vaccinated. The state's Department of Health and Environmental Control is hosting free COVID-19 clinics across Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lexington, Newberry, Saluda, Richland, and York counties during the week of August 23-29, 2021.
Individuals can choose from the Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines that have been approved for ages 18 and up, or the Pfizer vaccine which has been approved for ages 12 and up.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, the Johnson & Johnson is a single dose shot.
COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won't pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments. Make your appointment for a DHEC clinic near you by clicking here or calling 866-365-8110.
Here is where to find a location near you:
MONDAY, August 23, open 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken
- Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell
- Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester
- Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield
- Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro
- Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw
- Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster
- Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington
- Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry
- Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia
- Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Bldg. 3000, Rock Hill
- Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda
- York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York
- 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pruitt Health Aiken, 830 Laurens St. N.W., Aiken
Community Partner Vaccine Clinics
Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away. To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, register online with the provider or call the provider directly.
Free COVID-19 Testing
DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Find a free DHEC testing location near you at: scdhec.gov/gettested. There are also many non-DHEC testing opportunities from community partners. The latest testing information for non-DHEC clinics is available here: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
There continues to be a high rate of COVID-19 disease transmission in communities across our state. The CDC currently recommends these individuals to get tested for COVID-19.
- People who have symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status or prior infection.
- Most people who have had close contact(within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone with confirmed COVID-19.
- Fully vaccinated people with no COVID-19 symptoms do not need to be tested following an exposure to someone with COVID-19.
- People who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 3 months and recovered do not need to get tested following an exposure as long as they do not develop new symptoms.
- People who have taken part in activities that put them at higher risk for COVID-19, such as travel, attending large social or mass gatherings, or being in crowded or poorly-ventilated indoor settings.
- People who have been asked or referred to get tested by their healthcare provider.