Where you can get free COVID-19 testing and vaccines in the Midlands August 23-29

DHEC is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in South Carolina and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is recommending eligible individuals to get vaccinated. The state's Department of Health and Environmental Control is hosting free COVID-19 clinics across Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lexington, Newberry, Saluda, Richland, and York counties during the week of August 23-29, 2021.

Individuals can choose from the Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines that have been approved for ages 18 and up, or the Pfizer vaccine which has been approved for ages 12 and up.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, the Johnson & Johnson is a single dose shot.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won't pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments. Make your appointment for a DHEC clinic near you by clicking here or calling 866-365-8110.

Here is where to find a location near you:

MONDAY, August 23, open 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken

Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester

Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield

Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro

Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw

Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster

Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia

Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Bldg. 3000, Rock Hill

Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda

York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pruitt Health Aiken, 830 Laurens St. N.W., Aiken

TUESDAY, August 24, open 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken

Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester

Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield

Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro

Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw

Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster

Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia

1 p.m.-5 p.m. Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Drive, Columbia

Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Bldg. 3000, Rock Hill

Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda

York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York

11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Aiken Grand Apts., 115 Timmerman St., Warrenville

WEDNESDAY, August 25, open 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken

Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester

Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield

Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro

Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw

Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster

Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia

1p.m.- 5p.m. Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway, Columbia

Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Bldg. 3000, Rock Hill

Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda

York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York

6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Bethlehem Baptist-Ridgeway, 330 W. Third St., Ridgeway

THURSDAY, August 26, open 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken

Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester

Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield

Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro

Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw

Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster

Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia

Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Bldg. 3000, Rock Hill

Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda

York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York

FRIDAY, August 27, open 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken

Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester

Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield

Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro

Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw

Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster

Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia

Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Bldg. 3000, Rock Hill

Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda

York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York

Community Partner Vaccine Clinics

Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away. To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, register online with the provider or call the provider directly.

Free COVID-19 Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Find a free DHEC testing location near you at: scdhec.gov/gettested. There are also many non-DHEC testing opportunities from community partners. The latest testing information for non-DHEC clinics is available here: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

There continues to be a high rate of COVID-19 disease transmission in communities across our state. The CDC currently recommends these individuals to get tested for COVID-19.