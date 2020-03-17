COLORADO, USA — Workout and wellness routines may be changing with recent closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that first appeared in Wuhan, China in late 2019. This new strain of coronavirus began popping up in the United States in February.

On Monday, Gov. Jared Polis said bars and restaurants across the state will offer takeout and delivery only for 30 days and larger gathering places like gyms, theaters and casinos, will close to combat the spread of COVID-19.

That was on top of other recent closures that included dozens of school districts and all of the ski resorts in Colorado.

Here are free online fitness and yoga videos to help maintain health and wellness while at home.

STRONG by Zumba YouTube

STRONG by Zumba combines bodyweight, cardio, muscle conditioning and plyometric training synced to music. Several at-home workout options are available on YouTube with no equipment needed.

Options include 7-minute, 20-minute and 30-minute classes.

Planet Fitness live stream

Planet Fitness, one of the country’s largest chain gyms, is offering free online classes for the next two weeks, starting March 16.

The daily workout, which will be 20 minutes and will not require any equipment, will be available on YouTube and Facebook.

CorePower Yoga

This popular yoga studio is offering free access to a selection of their online classes while they are closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Starting on Thursday, March 19, they will also be hosting live online classes that will be available to members. The series of yoga and meditation classes will be taught by CorePower trainers.

LES MILLS

This workout class creator is offering free classes on their streaming platform, LES MILLS on Demand until the coronavirus outbreak is over.

The site has 95 video classes for Body Combat, Body Pump, Barre, cardio training, mindfulness and more.

Stretch and Grow of the Rockies “Brain Breaks”

Stretch and Grow of the Rockies is a kids health and wellness enrichment company that teaches children age-appropriate fitness and yoga routines.

Jillian Sterner is the CEO and has started uploading daily “Brain Breaks” on YouTube that include a 10-minute video of yoga poses, breathing techniques, and exercises.

Cosmic Kids YouTube

Cosmic Kids offers yoga lessons working on balance and strength on YouTube.

Episodes range between 2 minutes and 1 hour.

Fitness Blender

Fitness Blender offers hundreds of free workout videos ranging in difficulty, length, and body focus.

Down Dog

Down Dog maintains five fitness and yoga apps that offer yoga practices or at-home workouts: Down Dog, Yoga for Beginners, HIIT, Barre and 7 Minute Workout.

Down Dog is making the apps free until April 1. Students and K-12 teachers have free access until July 1.

YMCA 360: Your Virtual YMCA

YMCA 360 is an "on-demand" healthy living network. The YouTube channel offers several 15-minute workout routines.

