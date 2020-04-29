WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — An NFL and former Gamecock football player is making sure a lot of seniors in West Columbia won't go hungry.

Darion Stewart won a Super Bowl ring when he was playing for the Denver Broncos and his charity, Stewart Standouts Foundation, is partnering with the Brookland Lakeview Empowerment center to feed West Columbia seniors

Nearly 200 meals will be provided by the foundation every day and distributed curbside so seniors can drive up to the center, or arangements can be made with the center to deliver directly to homes for those who aren’t able to or don't feel comfortable to come outside.

"A lot of our senior citizens, they suffer from food insecurity" says Dr. Cindy Cotton, executive director of the Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center, "So this is an opportunity to be able to provide them with hot meals that are prepared and they would not need to cook or go to a grocery store to get food and be exposed and be vulnerable to others."

Volunteers like Nicky Wilson, pastor of senior life at the Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center says the mission to feed the elderly is more than just a matter of providing food but says he is, "Trying to give back and reach out to people in such turbulent times and give people hope."

The meal delivery and distribution will be going on from now till May 4th.

The meals will be provided each day at the Brookland Lakeview empowerment center on 1280 Batchelor Street in West Columbia from 12 pm-2 pm.

The meals are free and are available to any senior.