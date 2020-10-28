New 'painless' drive-through COVID-19 testing sites open in Sumter, Florence

Visitors may make appointments for new nasal swab coronavirus test at Central Carolina Technical College, Florence Regional Airport locations

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter residents and visitors can now receive free and painless COVID-19 testing at a drive-through testing site at Central Carolina Technical College,

That site opened Wednesday and is located at 506 North Guignard Drive in Sumter.

This is the second location opened and operated by TourHealth Solutions, a partnership between the state of South Carolina, NIC Inc., Impact Health, Inc. and Next Marketing. The first site in Florence opened October 21 near the Florence Regional Airport, at 2398 E Palmetto Street.

Both the Sumter and Florence drive-through testing sites are open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and provide free and painless near-nasal swab testing to diagnose active coronavirus infections.

Appointments are strongly recommended. If you arrive at the testing site without an appointment it is highly likely you will not be able to be tested. Please visit www.tourhealth.com to download the Gov2Go mobile app and register and make an appointment. By registering, individuals can schedule appointments, access customer support and receive their results.

When you arrive at the testing site, TourHealth recommends:

Bring a picture ID with you and have proof of residency if your address is not current on your ID Please wear your mask over your nose and mouth; do not remove your mask unless instructed. Bring your cell phone with you. You will call to check in. Please blow you nose prior to arrival, dispose of the tissue, and sanitize your hands according to CDC guidelines. Upon arrival, please follow posted instructions and line up in your designated time slot. After the specimen in obtained, you will be asked to leave. Results will be made available on your Gov2Go timeline.

TourHealth currently has four testing locations in south Florida, where more than 120,000 people have been tested since early August. The company also provides testing for students, faculty and staff at the University of Mississippi.