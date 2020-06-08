Columbia Animal Shelter will be waving adoption fees on August 14

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Animal Services will be waiving their adoption fees for all cats, dogs, puppies and kittens at their shelter.

The idea is to have an empty shelter by August 15.

The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m on August 14.



Due to COVID-19, Columbia Animal Services is operating at a maximum capacity of three people at once; if you are planning on attending this event, be prepared to wait in a line.

Face masks or face coverings are required for entry.

To view pets available for adoption, visit here.

Columbia Animal Services is located at 127 Humane Lane.