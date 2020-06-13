COLUMBIA, S.C. — From canceled vacations, to online orders that never arrived, residents in the Palmetto State are reporting thousands of dollars worth of fraud complaints to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The FTC released new data Thursday that goes into more detail about these complaints, which are all related to the pandemic.

Online shopping scams top the list in nationwide fraud reports related to COVID-19.

A state-by-state interactive map on the FTC's website shows over $59 million in fraud losses from January 1, 2020 to June 8, 2020.

In South Carolina, fraud reports make up $278,000 in losses. The most popular reports involve vacations and travel.

"It's really every aspect of that travel plan. It's the air fare, the car rental, the hotel, the cruise, every piece of that travel plan that people are telling us they've lost money on. People are generally being offered a credit, but a lot of people don't want credit back. They want their money back," said Monica Vaca, Associate Director for the Division of Consumer Response and Operations at the Federal Trade Commission.

Online shopping comes in second for the number of complaints to the FTC in South Carolina.

For example, consumers say an item didn't arrive on time, didn't arrive as advertised, or it didn't arrive at all.

"When you're not walking into a brick and mortar store, try to know that business," said Vaca. "Know who you're doing business with because a lot of people are ordering a product and finding out that that website was just a total and complete scam."

Identity theft also contributes to these losses.

For example, people received a note from the unemployment office accepting an application they never filed. Or, someone checked the status of their stimulus check on the IRS website only to discover their payment was stolen.

"In some cases it's that they're now being claimed as a dependent on somebody else's tax return, but it doesn't matter because for them, they have lost that opportunity to get that stimulus payment," said Vaca.

Pesky robo calls are also on the list in our state.

Reports came in from folks on the "do not call registry" who are still being called by scammers - and in some cases - receiving text messages.

"There's a lot of scams coming across text messages that can be things like, 'Here's an opportunity to work from home', 'Here are potential treatments and cures for COVID-19', 'Click on this link to find out about your stimulus payment'," said Vaca.

The agency says never give your information or money to a stranger, especially if you're being threatened.

Also keep in mind the government won't accept gift cards or Bitcoin as a form of payment.

If you're put in these situations, simply hang up or walk away.

If you feel you're a victim of a scam, report it to the FTC by visiting FTC.gov/complaint or call 1-877-FTC-HELP (382-4357).

For more information, visit https://www.ftc.gov/coronavirus.

