Funeral directors fear they'll be seeing more COVID-19 deaths

Some coroners say they are seeing an uptick in deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Coroners across the country are seeing spikes in deaths. Sabrina Gast, president of the South Carolina Coroners Association says some coroners offices across the state have exhausted themselves and, to an extent, their resources.

"Anecdotally, everyone is seeing an increase in deaths," Gast said. "We've seen over 100 COVID related deaths."

While Gast says not all the deaths are COVID related, they are impacting daily operations. "The COVID cases are impacting the normal cases on a day-to-day basis," Gast said.

"We have traffic accidents, we have homicides, we have suicides."

Coronavirus is taking a toll on funeral home staff, both mentally and physically. Staff say while they have to put on a smile and comforting face, they are struggling, too.

April Dickson, Funeral Director and Mortician at Glover's Funeral Home in Orangeburg, is mourning the COVID-19 death of a colleague. "It's a sad day in our community, but God will see us through and we are praying for that family."

While Dickson says business has been busy, she fears it's going to get much worse. "It is sad. Unfortunately, that is the times we are living."