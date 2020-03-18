Furman University will be doing remote learning through the Spring semester.

Furman University president Elizabeth Davis posted this on the university website:

"As the situation with COVID-19 rapidly evolves, the university continues to make difficult decisions that allow us to maintain university operations and carry out our academic mission. First and foremost, our priorities have been the safety of our campus community and ensuring that students make progress toward their degrees.

With this in mind, I want to share with you the decisions made today regarding the academic calendar and related operations."

With this in mind, I want to share with you the decisions made today regarding the academic calendar and related operations."

Academics

Students who have not already been granted exceptions will not return to campus for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester. We are extending remote learning through the remainder of the semester, including final exams.

The Cultural Life Program will be suspended through June 3. May 2020 degree candidates will receive a waiver of the CLP requirement and will graduate in good standing, provided that all other degree requirements are successfully completed. All other students will receive a credit equal to four CLP events for this semester.

The course withdrawal deadline will be extended to April 28.

The deadline for using the pass-no pass grading option has been extended for May 2020 degree candidates until May 18.

The 2020 May Experience has been canceled. This includes all on-campus courses, domestic study away, and international study away May Experience programs.

Commencement

We recognize the meaning that Commencement holds for our students and families, and it is with deep regret that spring Commencement exercises have been postponed. We are working to make plans to celebrate graduation at a later date in a way that will properly recognize and honor our seniors’ achievements. We know how disappointing this is to our students and their families. Please know that we share this disappointment. We will do everything we can to make this milestone event a special celebration when it is rescheduled and will communicate plans as soon as possible.

Retrieving personal items

We are creating a plan and schedule for students who have not yet retrieved their personal items from campus to do so in an efficient and safe manner. We will share those details this week.

Students who are currently residing in campus housing should go ahead and complete the express check-out process by emailing HousingandResidenceLife@furman.edu.

Refunds

Students will receive a prorated reimbursement for room, meal plans, and other incidental charges. Refunds and credits will be calculated for individual students. We will communicate the details of the process, including a schedule and instructions for electronic deposits, this week.

Events