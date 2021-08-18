The country singer says concerns about COVID-19 sparked the decision, but hopes to make up the performances in 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Garth Brooks has chosen to cancel his next five concert dates across the country, including a performance in Charlotte.

Citing concerns about the surge in COVID-19 cases, the country singer shared regrets about having to cancel, but said keeping fans safe was his way of making sure the virus doesn't spread much quicker. Still, seeing fans happy at the first five concerts on his tour made this decision difficult for Brooks and the team behind the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour.

"In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don't want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore," said Brooks. "As far as Nashville, we are looking for a make up date from the July rain out and though this is not COVID related, to make them wait makes me sad, as well."

Brooks was expected to take the stage at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sept. 25. He was also scheduled for Cincinnati on Sept. 18, Baltimore on Oct. 2, Foxborough on Oct. 9, and Nashville. The Nashville concert was supposed to be made up for a rain-out in July, but a date had not been determined by tour leaders yet.

"The joy I have seen in everyone's faces as live music returns has been more than worth our constant diligence to maintain safety protocols not only for the fans, but for our band, the crew and the hard-working staff in these stadiums. Their dedication to safety for the people who fill those seats has been a miracle to watch and a blessing to receive. I am truly grateful," he said.