DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old boy died in Georgia from COVID-19, according to the state's most recent coronavirus report.

Thursday night's update listed the boy, a DeKalb County resident. He becomes Georgia's youngest victim of the global coronavirus pandemic.

He was listed as having an underlying condition.

RELATED: Real-time updates: Coronavirus in Georgia

11Alive has reached out to the state Department of Public Health for more information on the circumstances of the boy's death, though because of health privacy laws officials typically do not disclose anything more than is already public.

The boy is one of eight deaths in DeKalb County, which has so far seen more than 400 coronavirus cases. Statewide, Georgia now has 5,831 cases, more than 1,100 hospitalizations and 184 deaths.

The state updates its numbers twice a day, at noon and 7 p.m.

Later Friday, a 10-day statewide shelter-in-place order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp will take effect.

