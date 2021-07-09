Another Lexington One middle school goes virtual

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 8, Gilbert Middle School will go to e-learning

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Beginning Wednesday, September 8, another Lexington School District One middle school will transition to e-learning.

Citing the rising number of COVID cases, Gilbert Middle School will go to virtual learning from September 8-17. According to the Lexington One homepage, face-to-face instruction should resume on Monday, September 20. During the period of virtual learning, there will be no school-related clubs, sports, activities and/or events.

Teachers will reach out to students and their families with assignments as students are expected to participate in e-learning activities and complete work assignments.

Gilbert Middle School joins Lexington One's Centerville Elementary, Pleasant Hill Middle, Carolina Springs Middle, Carolina Springs Elementary School, Forts Pond Elementary, Gilbert Elementary, Pelion Middle and White Knoll Middle schools in transitioning to e-learning in the past week.