Government funding helping Lexington businesses battle through pandemic

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Government money is helping some Lexington businesses get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the pandemic started, the Lexington Chamber and Visitors Center has been helping business make their way through the pandemic.

Business owners have been able to discuss innovative ways to operate throughout COVID-19.

Angelle LaBorde is the President and CEO of the Lexington Chamber and Visitors Center.

"The Lexington Chamber has been dealing with the pandemic and we've been here supporting our member companies and doing all that we can to push out information and to encourage them during this unprecedented time," said LaBorde.

The President and CEO believes businesses are cautiously optimistic with the vaccine in the state, and hopefully will begin retuning to normal. LaBorde says they're hopeful the next round of funding from the government will help get businesses through the pandemic.

"We're excited that Congress has passed another round of stimulus funding for many of those businesses. We understand that many of our businesses probably have utilized their economic injury loans, as well as the paycheck protection program," explained LaBorde. "So another round of funding is encouraging for those businesses that still need another shot in the arm to get through the first part of this year."

"Here in Lexington, we really are optimistic. We're still seeing businesses open their doors and even businesses such as restaurants are opening now in the first quarter of the year," said LaBorde. "That is encouraging."

In the last quarter of 2020, the chamber promoted people in the community to shop local to support local businesses.

"Many of our businesses are still following of course all the CDC guidelines because they want their customers to feel comfortable shopping and visiting their places of business," said the President and CEO of the chamber. "We're following our pledge program that we implemented last Spring and we hope that everyone will comply."

While the pandemic has been tough on many businesses, others are doing well. This includes professional service firms and home improvement companies.