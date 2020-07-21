Governor McMaster will announce plans for remaining GEER funding soon

The governor plans on making an announcement soon on how they play to use the remaining money from the GEER funds.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster announced on Monday he's setting aside $32 million for private schools in the Palmetto State.

It will be used for private school student tuition. Families will be able to apply for grants for up to $6,500 for their child. It will be based off of income.

The money is from the Governor Emergency Education Relief funding, otherwise known as GEER, which comes from money given to the state through the CARES Act.

South Carolina's total share to support grants to local educational agencies and institutions of higher education most significantly impacted by COVID-19 is $48 million.

Many people are wondering what public school will receive. Some of the schools in the Midlands have told WLTX they are planning on requesting funding through the CARES Act for personal protective equipment, hotspots to help students who don't have access to the internet so they can work from home, and other cleaning and supply needs.

News 19 reached out to the Governor's Office to find out what the plan is for the remaining $16 million.

The Governor's Office says Governor McMaster has already allocated $2.4 million to eight of South Carolina's Historically Black Colleges and Universities.