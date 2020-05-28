COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette will participate in a full accelerateSC meeting at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center in Columbia.

Governor McMaster created accelerateSC as a coordinated economic revitalization plan involving small and large business owners, leaders in manufacturing, healthcare professionals, education professionals, and local government officials.

accelerateSC is made up of five different components: Protection, Response, Resources, Governance, and Information. Each component has met multiple times since the first meeting of the full group last month.