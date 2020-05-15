COLUMBIA, S.C. — This Sunday, the sound of motors and smell of burnt rubber will return to Darlington Raceway, just without fans.

In NASCAR's first return to racing since the pandemic halted sports, the Palmetto State racetrack will serve as a testing ground.

The eyes of the racing and sports world will be focused on one of the first live major sporting events in more than a month.

At Friday's Accelerate SC meeting, focused on reopening the state, Governor Henry McMaster hopes other sports follow the green flag.

“We would love to be able to do that. That's something that this group and others are addressing. We've had some interest reflected and we hope to be able to respond positively. Not only do we have great stadiums, but we have great beaches and we have great mountains and other things that people can enjoy,” McMaster said when asked about opening the state’s college stadiums for pro sports.

The Governor's office said NASCAR reached out about the race in mid to late April and the Governor was thrilled to work with them.

Since no fans will be in attendance his office said it was an easy decision to help NASCAR have a safe, and hopefully successful, event.

“The Lady in Black,' the 'Track too Tough to Tame,' if you have not been to Darlington and seen those cars, watch it on television this time, but try to go next time. Cause it's something you'll never forget,” McMaster said with a smile on Friday afternoon.

NASCAR is not the only sport attempting a return in South Carolina. McMaster also highlighted The Heritage golf tournament rescheduled in Hilton Head June 18-21.

Governor comments on unemployment funding as historic unemployment continues

Since the pandemic began roughly two months ago, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) has received claims from nearly a half million people.

In the same time, SCDEW has paid out $1.09 billion in benefits.

During the same briefing on Friday, Governor McMaster said it does have them paying closer attention to funding.

“Well we are concerned. All that's not state money, most of that is the $600 for unemployment that's attached to the state unemployment. We're still-- I think we're probably getting close to about $500 million, so yes I'm concerned about it,” McMaster said, explaining the split between state and federal funds.

Before the pandemic, the state had roughly $1 billion in an unemployment trust fund, which the Governor said is now depleted by about half. State unemployment benefits max out around $326 a week, with $600 of additional federal funding added during the pandemic.

The Governor said the system, which businesses usually pay in to, cannot be an extra burden when locations reopen.

“We don't want to put that burden back on the businesses. So, that's a part of Accelerate SC's plans and objectives is to find a way to solve these problems and see that we get business going and that we don't handicap them,” McMaster said.

This week, Republican state Senator Shane Massey said the current funds can likely last another few months.