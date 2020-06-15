LEXINGTON, S.C. — One organization is helping the community support local farmers and non-profits while the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Groceries on the Go helps connects local farmers to families in the area. Senn Brothers, Amick Farms and Hickory Hill Farms are some of the farmers the organization works with.

Groceries on the Go hosts pop-up sales and also has direct delivery.

"Where the do good in the process comes from is we share our proceeds with the churches that host us as well as we share donated items with local organizations such as Mission Lexington and Sumter United Ministries," said Leanne Amick with the organization.

Farmers have been taking a hit since the pandemic started because they are not able to supply restaurants with the food they normally would have since business has slowed significantly.

Amick believes it's important to support farmers during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's just so important to realize that when you're blessed with the ability to know that you have the next meal on your table, what hands are behind that and the fact that everything has really changed the landscape that farmers don't have a place to put that food anymore," explained Amick.

On Saturday, Radius Church in Lexington will be hosting a pop-up sale event for the second time where people can purchase boxes. The boxes can be used for either yourself or to be donated to organizations like Mission Lexington.

The event will be going on from 9:30 am until 3:30 pm on June 20th.

Drivers will pull up and volunteers will bring the boxes you ordered to your vehicle while wearing protective equipment to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

So far Groceries on the Go has helped donate 2,000 lbs of chicken and 900 lbs of produce to Mission Lexington.

"Just a blessing to see how it's a ripple effect. That because not only we give you the option to provide yourself and we really want you to provide for others if you can. Being able to see how it's directly impacted the Lexington community has been so cool."

"With each order, you're able to do more than just order your food, you're able to get groceries but also your order goes beyond the table. You order is going to impact every hand that's made it as well as push it forward. With donating, you're able to really give back to the community."

Folks are able to purchase boxes of chicken wings or chicken tenders from $10 to $80 depending on what size box they buy. There's also produce boxes that run for $37.

Folks will be able to order the boxes to pickup in Lexington until Thursday at midnight. People can either select to order for themselves or to donate to organizations like Mission Lexington. To order, click here.

