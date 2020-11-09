Fundraiser supports River Bluff student athletes and local farmers

Folks can buy vegetables, produce, dairy and meat boxes that are supplied from local farmers and support River Bluff athletes.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The River Bluff High School Booster Club is selling Groceries On-The-Go to help raise money for student athletes and benefit local farmers.

LaMyron Jenkins is the President of the River Bluff Booster Club.

"Groceries On-The-Go is a vehicle that we decided to use as a fundraiser for our student-athletes," Jenkins said. "With COVID-19, it's just kind of difficult to be able to do our traditional fundraising, and Groceries-On-The-Go gave us the opportunity to be able to do something where it was a win-win for everybody."

Folks will be able to purchase vegetables, produce, dairy and meat boxes that are supplied from local farmers in the area, including Amick Farms, Hickory Hill Milk, and Senn Brothers Produce.

4 Days Left! We need 1,000 orders to meet our goal! Let us do the shopping for you. Pre-order locally farmed... Posted by RBHS Gator Athletics on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Jenkins says this fundraiser will help supply a lot of the things the student athletes need.

"The benefit for the student athletes is that when money is brought into the program, there's a lot that goes on. There's a tremendous amount of resources here at River Bluff High School. But there's also a lot of things at the school that's seven to eight-years-old, so there's some things that need some tweaking, needs to be fixed," Jenkins said.

"There's new protocols. We have COVID-19 that's in play right now. There's new protocols that need to be taking place. The money that is being raised kind of allows us to better give our student athletes the best experience we possibly can."

The president of the booster club says they want to focus on the safety of student athletes and make sure they have everything they need to ensure that.

People are able to purchase what items they would like through Groceries On-The-Go's website and finding River Bluff High School on the web page. The link is here.

"Once you make that purchase, you'll receive an order number and then on the 19th, we have a truck that will be pulling up here on September 19th," explained Jenkins. "It will be completely contactless. You just pull up, we'll get your information, put it in your vehicle. Once you get up to our truck, our volunteers will be able to find your order, put it in your trunk and you'll be able to drive off from there."

We are partnering with Mission Lexington! ⁠ All donated items from our River Bluff Pop Up Sale will go to those hurting... Posted by Groceries on the Go on Monday, August 31, 2020

"We all need help right now. Everybody is feeling some level of COVID-19. There's a ripple effect somewhere that we're all involved in. It's very difficult to ask somebody to give you money when you don't know if you'll have a job in the next couple of weeks. But, at the same time, we do know that everyone is out buying groceries and bringing in fruits and vegetables and things of that nature for their household. This is a way of not necessarily looking at it as a fundraiser, but just changing how you buy your groceries for a certain period of time."

A percentage of the funds will also be going to Mission Lexington, a crisis-ministry located near downtown Lexington.

The pop-up sale has been extended until Wednesday, September 16th until noon.