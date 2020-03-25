CAMDEN, S.C. — Grocery stores across the Midlands continue to see an increase in shoppers and most stores are having difficulty keeping shelves stocked due to the coronavirus.

The city of Camden saw some of the first cases of the virus in the state and staff at grocery stores there say they've been slammed ever since.

"I have never seen anything like this," Jerry Jones, the assistant manager at Piggly Wiggly in Camden, said.

Service has been nonstop with some employees working 10 to 20 extra hours a week to keep stores running smoothly.

"Compared to a storm, at least we know when the storm's coming, when it's going to end and when it's over, so, we have a timeline," Jones said, "but, with this virus, we don't know when it's going to end."

As an essential service, the store and it's workers have found themselves on the front lines as they help locals through the pandemic.

"Our staff is dedicated to coming in," Jones said.

He asks customers to be calm and practice patience as they and others work to meet the need during this crisis.

