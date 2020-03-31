COLUMBIA, S.C. — The coronavirus (COVID-19) has changed the way people across the United States work, including nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity which helps to build homes for people in need.

Leaders with the organization say they're adjusting operations to help first responders, while much of their home building has been put on hold.

"This is an opportunity for us to look at what we have and what we can put forth," Mary Louise Resch, Director of Philanthropy at their Central South Carolina branch, said. "Went through our warehouse and found out we had several protective suits and, so far to date, we have distributed 1,940 of those suits."

They're also working to build safety kits made of a washcloth in a resealable zipper storage bag to serve state highway patrol officers.

Habitat for Humanity creating safety bags for first responders.

Mary Louise Resch

"The law enforcement agencies are receiving priority on hand sanitizer, so they will put hand sanitizer in with the washcloth," Resch said, "then, when they're out on patrol, they will be able to wipe off their steering wheel, wipe off their computer and also cleanse their hands after traffic stops."

Those interested in contributing kits to help first responders can reach out to Resch by email at MLRESCH@HabitatCSC.org.