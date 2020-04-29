COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 'craft club' at Hammond school is brightening up their community members with hand crafted bows.

Hammond social studies teacher Tammy Davis figured out a way to bring her after school club home to her students.

She found photos from 2015 of royal blue bows on mailboxes as a show of support for each other after the Mother Emmanuel Church Shooting, “And that’s really what gave me the idea- I thought ‘well I can teach the girls how to make bows- because its fairly simple, I could make a video.”

Tammy put the supplies on her porch and the kids picked them up and made their favorite teacher or staff member at Hammond a bow for their mailbox.

“it was a really sweet thing," Davis says, "the girls had fun and the teachers loved it.”

Hammond School

Then came Tammy’s next idea, “I thought- what if we could make a bow for every single senior in the graduating class?”

The craft club is currently working on the senior project to let them know that they're loved.

“Its something that they can do," Davis says, "their parents are thrilled to have an excuse to get out of the house, and their learning how to make a bow! And their bows look better than mine by the way, they’re doing a really good job.”

Hammond School