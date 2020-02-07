Harvest Hope Food Bank seeing record demand amid COVID-19

The organization has seen a 40 percent increase in demand for food, according to staff.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank has been feeding the community for decades.

Now, as the coronavirus threat continues, they've seen a spike in the numbers of those in need.

"The line this morning was wrapped all the way down Beltline Boulevard," Taylor Davids, who works for the organization, said. "People just still really need help. We've seen a 40 percent increase in the last four months compared to last year."

They typically see up to 150 families during a normal giveaway, according to Davids. Now, they can see more than 300 in a day.

"I wasn't expecting it to be this large of a need. It was just really like a culture shock when I first came in," Carmen Goosby, a volunteer, said.

They're asking for donations and volunteer support to help meet the need.

"Today is for someone else, but tomorrow may be for yourself, so, I totally encourage... anyone to volunteer," Goosby said.