COLUMBIA, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank is making some changes due to the coronavirus outbreak that's affect South Carolina and the world.

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, Harvest Hope move its emergency food pantry services outdoors to aid in social distancing. Harvest Hope says those in need of food assistance are asked to extend patience as we make this change.

Harvest Hope said crisis volunteers. Volunteers have to be at least 15 years old, will need to be able to lift up to 15 pounds, and be on their feet for at least two hours. Shift times will be 8:30-11.00 am and 11:00 am – 1:30 pm. Those interested in volunteering should sign up here.

If community members are unable to volunteer, Harvest Hope is asking for donations to help us feed children, families and seniors during this time. You can donate non-perishable food items at our location at 2220 Shop Road in Columbia or through our Amazon Wishlist. Monetary donations can be made at donate.harvesthope.org or mailed to PO Box 451, Columbia, SC 29202.

For any questions or concerns, please call 803-254-4432 or send an email to hhfb@harvesthope.org.

