Atlanta Hawks offer free, virtual basketball camps for kids

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks wanted to find new ways to connect with children and support parents and caregivers during the pandemic.

“We typically have about 2,000 youth from around Metro Atlanta come to a Jr. Hawks basketball camp and those camps are done in many different communities," said Jon Babul Vice President of Basketball Development.

This year, however, had to be different.The in-person camps were cancelled because of coronavirus.

Instead, the Hawks are offering once-a-week live instructional basketball training from home in a special program called “Hawks at Home.”

The opportunity is free and open to everyone and helps kids grow their confidence and basketball skills in a virtual session.

Families register online and a kit comes in the mail with a jersey, shorts, ball, and pump.

“It’s a generous gift for the campers from Attorney Ken Nugent," Babul said.

Every year the Hawks and his law firm team up to provide scholarships for kids to go to the Hawks summer basketball camps. This year the donations help campers have what they need to play basketball at home.

The virtual camp can happen in garages, basements, parks or driveways. It is a great outlet. Atlanta Hawks coaches guide kids through all kinds of drills, like strength training, ball handling, and agility.

“I have a 7 and 9-year-old," Babul said.

During virtual learning and spending more time at home, he said his family saw how important resources like the virtual camps can be.

“The most important time for for my family through the time at home has been the 20 or 30 minutes a day we can be outside and be active," he explained.

This virtual program gives kids access to the very best in Atlanta.

“You can tune into Hawks at Home and you are working with head coach Lloyd Pierce, Trae Young, or John Collins," Babul said. “That is the benefit of the virtual world.”

The Hawks dancers also do sessions and there are mental health resources as well. Campers can also send in questions for players and staff during question and answer times. All the online sessions stay on the website to create a library of resources for anyone who needs it.