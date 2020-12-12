The Carolinas are just starting to see the post-Thanksgiving surge and hospitals are feeling the strain from COVID-19 patients.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Months of frontline pandemic work have been weighing on Dr. Janny Soriano. But with more and more people coming to her South Carolina hospital with COVID-19 in the last few weeks, the pressure feels heavier than before.

"A lot of us have not seen this amount of death in a long time," said Soriano. "To have to tell people that we've done everything we know we can do, but the outcome is what it is, and to have the same type of conversations day in and day out, multiple times in a day, it wears on you."

Patient counts in the Palmetto State have risen nearly 40% over the last two weeks, with 1,234 coronavirus patients reported Friday.

A similar increase has taken place across state lines to the north. In fact, North Carolina has reported a multi-day stretch of record-setting hospitalization days. Friday's patient count was 2,514.

While statewide hospital capacities still remain, Soriano said it's not just about the beds, it's also about the people who staff them.

"We've been doing our best, as we have been, to take care of our community," said Soriano. "What I would urge our community to do is to help us take care of you."

That means heeding health officials' warnings to plan safer holiday gatherings and following COVID-safe protocols.

"Please wear a mask. Socially distance. Make the safe decision for the holidays," said Soriano.

Soriano's message comes as both Carolinas also marked their highest daily coronavirus counts yet. North Carolina's Friday report topped 7,500 cases. South Carolina also set a new daily record with more than 3,100.

Unfortunately, health officials believe it is likely only an early taste of the viral spread that happened during Thanksgiving gatherings and metrics will continue to rise over the next couple of weeks.

Soriano is hoping not to welcome another wave of patients following Christmas.