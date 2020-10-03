LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all 50 states are now able to test for COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

Together with the CDC, test manufacturing company IDT has also shipped out more than 1 million test kits to private medical labs.

In a recent study, in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus, nearly half of Americans have started washing their hands more often.

According to the EPA, coronavirus is a term referencing a group of viruses, which, in humans, are the easiest types of viruses to kill with the appropriate disinfecting products.

As far as what disinfecting products to buy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released a list of disinfectant products that are qualified to use against SARS-CoV-2.

A few popular household products that are on the list that you may find at your local grocery store are:

Click here for the full list of EPA approved disinfectant products qualified to use to avoid illness.

When disinfecting surfaces, a lot of products are effective such as bleach, rubbing alcohol and hydrogen peroxide.

For pet owners, Clorox Pet Solutions Stain & Odor Remover Spray is the recommended product to use to work against coronavirus strains.

Clorox doesn't market the spray as a disinfectant, though, so you might want to check the pet product aisle instead of the cleaning supply aisle.

Which means it may be less likely to be sold out.

On March 9, the CDC Director for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Nancy Messonnier, MD, said, "At some point, either this year or the next, most Americans will be exposed to the virus. Many will not get sick. Among those who do get sick, roughly 4 out of every 5 will be okay without medical care."