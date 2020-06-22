Hilton Head Island officials hope Governor will make wearing face masks mandatory

After a PGA player said the island was "an absolute zoo" over the weekend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hilton Head Island officials are speaking out about precautions they are taking with the coronavirus after a PGA Tour player commenting over the weekend the island was "an absolute zoo" during the golf tournament.

The island hosts South Carolina's only annual PGA Tour event. The more than 50-year-old tournament, the RBC Heritage, is played at Harbour Town Golf Links.

While the tournament was originally cancelled months prior due to the coronavirus, it was rescheduled to be played last weekend. This year there were no fans allowed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The RBC Heritage typically brings in $102 million to the state of South Carolina each year. Without fans for this year, there's not an estimate on what the economic impact will be for 2020.

Last week during the tournament, Nick Watney became the first player on the PGA Tour to test positive for the coronavirus.

Justin Thomas, another player, talked to the media about how busy the island was during the tournament.

“No offense to Hilton Head, but they’re seeming to not take it very seriously,” Thomas said. “It’s an absolute zoo around here. There’s people everywhere. The beaches are absolutely packed. Every restaurant, from what I’ve seen when I’ve been driving by, is absolutely crowded.”

Over the weekend, Hilton Head Island did post on their Facebook page that several parking lots were full as people headed to the beaches.

To find out what Hilton Head Island has been doing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, News 19 talked to Steve Riley who is the town manager for the island.

"The chamber has developed a program called Path Forward and it's been about trying to urge businesses to reopen responsibly and that included urging people to wear a mask," said Riley.

On Monday, Hilton Head Island started a new effort to encourage people to wear masks and practice social distancing.

"Like elsewhere in the state and frankly elsewhere in the country, the actual compliance with (wearing masks and practicing social distancing) is less than ideal for most jurisdictions," explained Riley. "I think the same is true here."

Due to the island's interpretation of the law, officials are not able to require or have the physical resources to make it mandatory for people to wear masks or practice social distancing in their community.

Riley says they have talked with Governor Henry McMaster about making it a requirement for people to wear masks while they are out and about.

"I know that our mayor has encouraged in some communication with the governor considering doing that, but for every jurisdiction the question becomes then how do you actually enforce it and that will be a challenge if there is such a thing," said Riley.

Mayor John McMann posted a message for town residents talking about the use of wearing masks and how many businesses and folks around the island were doing a good job of wearing them. He also commented that he would continue to talk with Governor McMaster later on in the week about folks being required to wear masks and other concerns they are looking at.

The town manager says some restaurants are doing a better job than others to make sure customers are spread out for indoor dining. Many of the restaurants on the island have plenty of outdoor seating.

Riley doesn't necessarily agree with Thomas' comments on Hilton Head Island.

"When you go to the beaches, when you first go out there, it looks pretty crowded but if you really move around through it, a couple of times we've sent drones up, you see that people really are separated. There's a lot of room out there on the beach."

"The accusation that the place is a zoo and nobody's behaving, I don't think that's exactly correct. But is everybody wearing a mask, is everybody practicing social distancing, no and that's an issue way beyond our boarders too," said Riley.

The town manager says it's concerning people are not practicing social distancing and wearing masks like they should.

To help get the word out, Hilton Head Island has increased communication and encouragement to help make the community safer through their website, handouts and even magnets being placed on local vehicles.

While Hilton Head Island wants people to visit, there's a couple of things they would like for folks to keep in mind.

"We're glad to have you but please consider yourself and the safety of others by social distancing while you're here. It's easy to do but you have to be willing to do it."